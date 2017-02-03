Police: Man Drives Into Crowd Of People Fighting In West Philadelphia Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man drove into a crowd of people that were fighting in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia.
It happened in the 5900 block of Locust Street.
Investigators say the driver got into a vehicle after an argument and hit three people, while speeding away from the scene.
Two people were transported to Presbyterian Hospital, while another victim received no medical treatment.
One man is in stable condition and there is no word on the condition of a female victim.
Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver.