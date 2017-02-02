Woman Calls Police Because Drug Dealer Raised Their Prices

AUSTRALIA (CBS)—Police in Australia said they received an unusual call on Tuesday: a woman complaining that her drug dealer raised their rates.
“Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this ‘outrageous’ price hike. When asked for further details, the woman hung up,” police said on Facebook.
On the upside, police say they were willing to help with these types of situations—just give them a call.
“If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we’d love to help.”