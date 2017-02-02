Weather: Strong System To Cause Slick Commute Early Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Quiet, but cold as we head into the weekend, but we’re tracking a strong system next week that will bring some changes to the area.

Temperatures for the next two days will hover about 5 degrees below the normal, but with the wind, it will feel like around 15 degrees below the norm. Despite sunshine Friday, we’ll wake up to wind chills in the teens, and even at the height of the afternoon the wind chill likely won’t climb above the upper 20’s. Saturday the wind will be slightly less pronounced, but it will still feel like around 30 degrees at the warmest part of the day.

We had been watching the potential for some rain and snow on Sunday, but it now looks like that will be a non-event. A stray rain or snow shower may crop up in the afternoon, but overall the day is just cloudy and not quite as cold, with highs rising back to the low 40’s.

However, by Tuesday of next week we could be in for a stronger system. This large and slow-moving storm will push in from the west and precipitation may begin as early as Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Depending on the timing of the precipitation start, it may begin as a wintry mix or a little ice, especially in our north and west suburbs, so we’ll be keeping an eye on the risk for a slick commute on Tuesday morning.

After that, however, temperatures rise into the mid 40’s, so we’ll be looking at mainly a rainmaker for our region. It’ll be a chilly rain, with winds making it feel raw through the day Tuesday. Wednesday is a little milder – we’ll head to the 50’s – but we’ll still be seeing the chance for rain and even a rumble of thunder as that large system finally departs the area. There is a chance that we could see some snow showers late Wednesday as colder air rushes in behind the cold front.

Beyond that, temperatures take a hit again as we’ll plunge right back into the cold starting next Thursday.