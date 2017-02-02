Vince Papale Talks About New Show On 94WIP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vince Papale continues to tell his story.

Papale, 70, will re-tell his story in a new show called Invincible: The True Story. Papale essentially walked onto the Philadelphia Eagles as a 30-year-old bartender, and 11 years after the movie Invincible starring Mark Wahlberg was released, Papale’s story is back.

“You’re going to see everybody from my high school George Corner, who was my mentor and my guiding light when I was younger,” Papale told the 94WIP Morning Show about his new show. “You’re gonna see interviews with the real guys — Tommy, Petey, and Johnny in the movie. Of course, Coach [Dick] Vermeil is gonna be there. Great interview with Mark Wahlberg.

“I went all the way back to Glenolden in a house where I grew up, and we knocked on the door and there were people there. And they actually let me in the house that hasn’t changed in, I can’t tell you in how many years. I haven’t been in that house since I moved out, I don’t know when I was playing. So for thirty years, 1976. Has not changed one bit. It was a very emotional experience.”

Papale says the best thing to come out of the 2006 film is simply the conversations and appreciation he gets from the fans.

“Obviously from a financial point view,” Papale said of the movie Invincible. “People will find it funny, I don’t get any residuals, but I do pretty well in the speaking tours. It’s just getting out and meeting people and their reaction.”