Timeline Of Events Of Deadly Delaware Prison Standoff

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the Department of Corrections, died in a standoff at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware.

CBS 3’s Joe Holden goes through the timeline of events from the beginning of the standoff to the end when officers moved in nearly 18 hours later.

At 10:32 a.m. on Wednesday, trouble is reported behind the walls of Delaware’s largest maximum security prison.

Union President: Delaware Correctional Officer Who Lost His Life Saved Co-Workers’ Lives During Standoff

Very little is known at the time, except inmates have taken control of Building C – a transitional unit of the jail. Inmates have four hostages – three men and a woman.

At 2:25 p.m., the first hostage emerges and the prison employee is taken to the hospital and subsequently treated and released.

By this point, radio contact has been established with the inmates in control of Building C as negotiations are underway for the safe release of hostages.

At this time, corrections officials speak for the first time to the press. They take no questions.

Into the night on Wednesday, a second hostage comes out. He is also taken to the hospital, and will be OK.

In the meantime, a transmission from the jail to a Delaware newspaper suggested the overtaking of part of the jail was due to complaints about how inmates were being treated.

16-Year Department Of Corrections Veteran Dies In Delaware Prison Standoff

At 8 p.m., about two dozen inmates emerge All are considered to be suspects in the hostage situation.

At 10:30 p.m., three maintenance workers who hid in a basement section of the building secretly made their way to the prison roof.

They were able to escape detection by the inmates and were rescued from the roof, unharmed.

Communication in the early morning hours of Thursday would go dark. The FBI and Delaware State Police were no longer getting updates about the remaining hostages – Sgt. Steven Floyd and a female.

At 5:06 a.m. Thursday, the order is given to breach a wall of the jail as a backhoe is used.

Police come across water-filled metal footlockers used to make barricades.

A third hostage, a woman is located and removed. She is OK.

At this time, Sgt. Steven Floyd is found unresponsive.

At 5:29 a.m., Sgt. Floyd, with the Department of Corrections for 16 years, is pronounced dead.

One hundred-twenty inmates were removed and relocated to another part of the prison.

All are considered to be suspects.