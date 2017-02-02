South Jersey Gas Requests A Rate Hike

by KYW’s David Madden
FOLSOM, NJ (CBS) — Customers of South Jersey Gas could soon see their monthly bills go up.
In a filing with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, South Jersey Gas notes it hasn’t raised rates in more than three years.
The company contends it has made $462 million worth of capital improvements since then with another $305 million in the pipeline over the next year.
If approved, the average monthly residential bill would go up a little more than $20, or about 16.5%.
Public hearings would be held before any decision.
The Sierra Club has come out against the proposal, contending some $75 million would go toward a controversial 23 mile natural gas pipeline that could be built through the Pinelands.