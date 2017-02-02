Repairs Continue On Delaware River Bridge

by Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware River Bridge, also known as the turnpike connector bridge between the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Turnpikes, has been closed for nearly two weeks.

This, as officials work on repairs for a fracture in one of the bridge trusses.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission spokesman Carl DeFebo says inspectors have been going beam by beam on the bridge looking for flaws or defects like the one discovered on January 20th.

“At the same time, there’s construction underway to bolster the bridge, and there’s construction underway to build footers for those bolsters or the towers. Close to two dozen engineering, construction, and agency partners are working around the clock to get this thing done,” he said.

DeFebo says a top turnpike official recently told a State Senate committee it could still be weeks before the bridge is reopened.

He says safety is the No. 1 priority, and until engineers on both sides of the Delaware River are satisfied, the bridge will remain closed to traffic.

In the meantime, the 42,000 vehicles that had been using the span are clogging alternative bridges during the morning and evening rush hours.