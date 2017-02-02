PA Gaming Commission Inches Closer To Changing Major Hunting Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hunters in Pennsylvania may soon be able to use semi-automatic rifles when stalking their prey.

Last year, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gave the Game Commission the authority to regulate issues around semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.

“A few weeks after the legislation was passed into law by Governor Wolf, our commissioners also preliminary approved the use of semi-automatic rifles while hunting in Pennsylvania.”

Travis Lau with the Pennsylvania Game Commission says they are getting push-back against the potential change to the law from people who cite safety concerns as their reason for opposing semi-automatic rifles for hunting. But he says they’ve studied semi-automatic weapons being used by hunters in other states and found they do not negatively affect hunter safety.

“Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that doesn’t allow some sort of hunting with semi-automatic rifles. Forty nine others do.”

The commissioners are scheduled to make a final vote on the potential change of the law in March. If passed, it would fall under the sunset laws, meaning it will be up for review in three years.