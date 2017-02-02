Only 4 NFL Players Sold More Merchandise Than Carson Wentz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No player sold more licensed merchandise in the NFL last season than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.
That’s no surprise.
What is somewhat surprising, is Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz has sold the fifth most amount of merchandise, only behind Cowboys rookie RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys WR Dez Bryant, Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr., and Brady.
The NFC East had four of the top five merchandise sellers and five of the top eight, with Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott sitting in the No. 8 slot.
Wentz, 24, threw for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions completing 62.4-percent of his passes in his rookie season.