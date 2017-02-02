News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 2

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

February 2, 2017 8:52 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed Donald Trump travelling to Delaware to greet the body of a fallen soldier, violent protests in Berkeley CA and Comcast employees protesting Trump’s executive order instituting at travel ban. He spoke with Jay Carney from the Washington Examiner about  Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch’s previous rulings on religious liberty and comedian Bob Marley in advance of his performances this weekend at Helium Comedy Club.

6:00 Donald Trump traveled to Delaware to meet the body of a fallen soldier.

6:05 Two Republican Senators say they will not vote to confirm Betsy DeVos.

6:20 Protesters forced the cancellation of a speech by Milo Yiannopoulos in Berkeley.

6:35 What’s Trending: Comcast, Beyonce, JC Penney, Kobe Buffalomeat

7:00 Chris talks with Tim Carney from the Washington Examiner about Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch’s previous rulings on religious liberty.

7:19 Prisoners is Delaware have taken hostages and a standoff continues.

8:00 Donald Trump urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to do anything necessary to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed to the Supreme Court.

8:01 Philly.com: Trump inspiring a wave of opposition to get involved with politics.

8:20 Chris talks with comedian Bob Marley, who will be performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.

8:35 What’s Trending: Beyonce, Ollie, Snagglepuss

