New Jersey Pair Admit To Managing Crack Cocaine Operation

February 2, 2017 4:27 AM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey men have pleaded guilty to drug charges involving a large crack cocaine ring.

Police say 32-year-old Hakeem Vanderhall, of East Orange, and 30-year-old Eric Concepcion, of Clifton, operated a large scale drug operation. Vanderhall and Concepcion both admitted to selling crack cocaine as wholesalers for a gang called the “Grape Street Crips”.

Prosecutors say the street gang came under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.

The two men pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Both men will be sentenced to 18 years in federal prison along with five years of supervised release on May 16.

