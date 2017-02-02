Utah Senator Mike Lee Promises Gorsuch Confirmation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Utah Senator Mike Lee praised Judge Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump’s selection to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, and promised Republicans will find a way to confirm him for the position.

During an interview with Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Lee says Gorsuch is everything you can look for in a justice.

“Judge Gorsuch is a tremendous pick for the Supreme and I look forward to doing everything I possibly can to make sure he’s confirmed by the Senate. He’s a judge’s judge in a very literal sense and he’s well within the mainstream. He decides cases based on what the law says, rather than based on the outcome that he or somebody else might want.”

Skepticism, Praise Pour In As Politicians React To Trump Supreme Court Pick, Neil Gorsuch

He is very impressed with Gorsuch’s body of work and holds him in high regard.

“When you read his opinions, you can tell that this is someone who reads a lot of material. This is someone who is willing to consult historical sources when he’s deciding cases that discuss important constitutional issues and he’s someone who is going to interpret the law and the Constitution just as it should be.”

Lee promised that the Republican led Senate will do everything they can to ensure he fills the seat on the Court previously held by Antonin Scalia.

“I don’t know exactly what my Democratic colleagues are going to do. There are some who are already threatening a filibuster and it only takes one to bring that about. But, if they do that, there are still a number of scenarios that point to the ultimate confirmation of Judge Gorsuch. One scenario is we can get 60 votes to end debate, to end cloture and to get him passed. But there are a couple things we can do even if we don’t get 60 votes…One way or another, we’re going to get this guy confirmed. I’m absolutely certain of it.”

