Mayor Kenney Begins Making Peace With Philly Businesses

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says he’ll ask for no new taxes in his budget this year.

That was just one of the gestures of reconciliation with the business community the mayor made in his second annual address to the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

“I promise I’m not just asking for your money. We want to hear from you,” said Mayor Kenney.

It appears Mayor Kenney has already gone a long way to healing a rift that opened over a new city law that bars employers from asking about a job applicant’s wage history.

Intended to overcome past discrimination, businesses saw it as the last straw in over-regulation, but even chief opponent, outgoing Chamber Chairman David Cohen, said overall the mayor’s been a success.

“The mayor’s inaugural year has advanced the interest of our city in an incredibly substantial way,” Cohen said.

In the same spirit, Kenney thanked the business community and promised partnership and no new taxes.

“Together I know we can create a Philadelphia that works for everyone,” Kenney said.