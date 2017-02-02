Max & Chuchi Vying to Become Puppy Bowl Champs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–On Super Bowl Sunday, the Patriots and Falcons will battle to become the top dog in the NFL. But before the game, the best of the best dogs in the country are battling to become Puppy Bowl champs.

And two dogs from our area are in the game.

“We have Max and Chuchi. Max is a Pit bull and Chuchi is a Chihuahua,” says Lewis Checcia, Executive Director of Philadelphia’s Morris Animal Refuge.

Six-month-old Max was taken in by roommates Kayla Clauso and Shelby Wigmore. They couldn’t believe Max was selected to be a puppy bowl player.

“We were so excited,” says Clauso.

A beaming Wigmore exclaimed, “we let him know he’s a celebrity.”

While not the same size and stature of big Max, four-pound Chuchi isn’t afraid to get in the game. Chuchi’s owner Eduardo works at Morris Animal Refuge and took him in, only to see him selected for Puppy Bowl. This is a position the refuge has been in before, says Checchia.

“Last year was our first time in puppy bowl. We had Leah, a Rottweiler, she was the MVP.”

“And once you start breeding champions, they want you to come back.”

With such impressive animals, we asked for their help in selecting the champion of the CBS3 Morning Show Bowl. Our winner?

Max picked meteorologist Katie Fehlinger.

So while Katie is our champion of the morning show, check in on Sunday to see who wins Puppy Bowl 13!