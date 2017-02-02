PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in January.
Embiid has won the award for each month this season. He leads all rookies in scoring, rebounding and blocks per game, according to the Sixers.
Embiid averaged 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 27 minutes per game in nine January games.
He was the only rookie with more than one 20-point game.
The Sixers say he finished the month of January with 75 free throws made, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference despite playing in four fewer games than any other player.
Embiid posted three double-doubles in January, including a 22-point, 12-rebound game in a win over Milwaukee.
Congrats to @JoelEmbiid on another Rookie of the Month award! pic.twitter.com/s33VkEtY66
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) February 2, 2017