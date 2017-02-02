Jessica Dean Hosts Mary Tyler Moore Marathon This Weekend On CW Philly

Philadelphia (CBS) – CBS 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jessica Dean will host a six hour marathon of The Mary Tyler Moore Show on The CW Philly this Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th from 1 to 4 p.m. when the station simulcasts a portion of our sister network DECADES’ Weekend Binge of the classic TV show. In addition, Marilyn Russell from 98.1 WOGL’s Breakfast Club will join Dean on camera to reminisce about the series that is a favorite of generations of women in broadcasting.

“As one of the many women in broadcasting who was influenced by this landmark program, I am honored to host this tribute,” Dean says. “I know many of our viewers will enjoy seeing the show again, and hopefully another generation of young girls will tune in and be inspired by Mary Richards.”

As a tribute to the late actress and TV pioneer, DECADES is airing The Mary Tyler Moore Show Weekend Binge February 4th and 5th for viewers who want to watch or DVR any or all of the 84 episodes of the iconic sitcom that aired from 1970-1977 and earned 29 Emmy Awards.

The CW Philly is available over the air on Channel 57.1, Channel 811 on Xfinity, 516 on Fios, 1017 on RCN or 557 on Service Electric. DECADES is available locally over the air on Channel 3.2, Channel 244 on Xfinity, 483 on Fios, 75 on RCN or 103 on Service Electric.

CBS 3 (KYW-TV) and The CW Philly 57 (WPSG-TV) are part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corporation.