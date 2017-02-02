Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Pastrami Blues

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another New York legend vanishes, and KYW’s Jay Lloyd looks at what remains of Grandma’s Big Apple haunts.

I got the news on a recent New York visit. The Carnegie Deli is history. It’s celebrity photo adorned walls no longer echo to the sound of crisp crunched Jewish pickles.

So what is left in Gotham that grandma would remember?

Katz’s Deli, over 100-years-old on the Lower East Side is still serving up the world’s most famous pastrami.

Two blocks from Katz’s, Russ and Daughters, also over 100 is the place for a bagel and schmear topped with lox.

For a beer in a tavern, with a wood fire stove and a $4 sandwich, head for McSorley’s near Union Square. This 19th century sippery even survived prohibition.

And it’s where my youngest bought her first beer for dad.

Then there’s the venerable Oyster Bar at Grand Central Station, over century old with an elegant upgrade from its shot and beer beginnings.

In town for the theater, Sardi’s is still the place to sip and sup.

There are other legendary gems. It’s just a matter of seeking them out.

