A Guide To Wing Bowl 25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Where else can you find a more eclectic bunch than at Wing Bowl? Some of this year’s contestants have qualified by eating a four-pound jar of mayonaise, a 32-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye Long-Bone that was big enough to swat a baseball, and raw eggs with peanuts still shelled, just to name a few of the oddball stunts.
What makes this Wing Bowl unique is that the contest is open to previous Wing Bowl contestants that never won.
It also marks the return of 5-time Wing Bowl champ Bill “El Wingador” Simmons, who will be eating against midwest eating machine and two-time champ Molly Schuyler.
Perhaps the biggest piece of curiosity will be what pro wrestling legend Ric “The Nature Boy” Flair’s reaction will be. There promises to be more than a few of his signature call “Woos.”
In the “Legends” category you’ll have a projectile vomiting legend, a human bowling ball that weighs close to 500 pounds and a former pro boxer.
Only at Wing Bowl can such a group be on the same stage.
Guide to Wing Bowl 25
The parking lots open at 4am, the doors to the Wells Fargo Center open at 5am, and the event starts at 6am
First round: 30 eaters-14 minutes.
Second round: Top 10 eaters advance for 14 minutes.
Final round: Top five eaters advance in a speed-eating two- minute round.
Special 5-minute eat-off
Bill “El Wingador” Simmonds
Weight: 310lbs
Wing Bowl 7, 9, 10, 11, & 13 Champion
Molly Schuyler
Weight: 127lbs
Wing Bowl 22 & 24 Champion
Contestants
Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt
Weight: 275lbs
Odds: 2-1 (overall)
Jack “Snack Jack” Diamond
Weight: 220lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Richard “Uncle Rico” Franceschi
Weight: 260lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Steve “Tart Tent” Buchanan
Weight: 230lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Willam “Skinny Dickey” Moebius Jr.
Weight: 190 lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Michael “The Bucks County Gobbler” Warren
Weight: 250lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Daniel “Cobbler” Pisano
Weight: 187lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Al “Love Handles” Marnoch
Weight: 260lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Jason “Wings of Justice Height” Carr
Weight: 225lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Chris “The Chuggernaught” Krasley
Weight: 285lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Christopher “Chili Dawg with Fries” O`Brien
Weight: 200lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Monty “Moe Train” Wiradilaga
Weight: 245lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Brandan “Skin & Bones” Lyman
Weight: 178lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
John “Oink Oink” Bradley
Weight: 245lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Dimitry “Ukraine Train” Schupak
Weight: 235 lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Sean “Clowngelo HurtswhenIpee” Gordon
Weight: 225 lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Matt “Blonde Mamba” Gyerman
Weight: 185 lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Robert “Farmer Bob” Garges
Weight: 300lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall)
Josh “Meat Sack” Domico
Weight: 285 lbs
Odds: 40-1 (overall)
Gerry “Iceman” Spearing
Weight: 260lbs
Odds: 40-1 (overall)
Apostolos “Pittsburgh Paulie” Vasiliou
Weight: 350lbs
Odds: 100-1 (overall)
Wing Bowl Legends
Dave “U.S. Male” Goldstein
Weight: 215lbs
Odds: 5-1 (overall) 2-1 (legend)
Dave Tiger “Wings & Things” Brunelli
Weight: 250lbs
Odds: 7-1 (overall) 4-1 (legend)
Matt “Sloth” Dutton
Weight: 275lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall) 7-1 (legend)
Henry Goldey
Weight: 245lbs
Odds: 10-1 (overall) 7-1 (legend)
Doug “Damaging Doug” Canavan
Weight: 445lbs
Odds: 12-1 (overall) 7-1 (legend)
Jerry “Gentleman Jerry” Coughlin
Weight: 325lbs
Odds: 20-1 (overall) 7-1(legend)
Rick “Rick the Manager” Russo
Weight: 230lbs
Odds: 20-1 (overall) 50-1 (legend)
Charles “Eggman” Rifici
Weight: 200lbs
Odds: 20-1 (overall) 20-1 (legend)
John “The Building” DelVecchio
Weight: 275lbs
Odds: 40-1 (overall) 25-1 (legend)
Douglas “Obi Wing” Petock
Weight: 295lbs
Odds: 90-1 (overall) 75-1 (legend)
Past Wing Bowl Winners
24: Molly Schuyler-429
Feb. 5, 2016 Wells Fargo Center
23: Patrick Bertoletti-444 (Wing Bowl record)
January 30, 2015 Wells Fargo Center
22: Molly Schuyler-363
January 31, 2014 Wells Fargo Center
21: Jamie “The Bear” McDonald-287
February 1, 2013Wells Fargo Center
20: Takeru Kobayashi-337
February 3, 2012 Wells Fargo Center
19: Jonathan “Super” Squibb-255
February 4, 2011Wells Fargo Center
18: Jonathan “Super” Squibb-238
February 5, 2010 Wachovia Center
17: Jonathan “Super” Squibb-203
January 30, 2009 Wachovia Center
16: Joey Chestnut-241
February 1, 2008 Wachovia Center
15: Joey Chestnut-182
February 2, 2007 Wachovia Center
14: Joey Chestnut-173
February 3, 2006 Wachovia Center
13: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-162
February 4, 2005 Wachovia Center
12: Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas-167
January 30, 2004 Wachovia Center
11: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-154
January 24, 2003 First Union Center
10: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-135
February 1, 2002 First Union Center
9: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-137
January 26, 2001 First Union Center
8: “Tollman Joe” Paul-90
January 28, 2000 First Union Center
7: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-113
January 29, 1999 Spectrum
6: Mark “Big Rig” Vogeding-164
January 23, 1998 Spectrum
5: Eric “Gentleman E” Behl-120
January 24, 1997 Electric Factory
4: Glen “Fluffmaster” Garrison-155
January 26, 1996 Electric Factory
3: Kevin “Heavy Keavy” O’Donnell-133
January 27, 1995 Club Egypt
2: Kevin “Heavy Keavy” O’Donnell-127
January 28, 1994 The Main Event
1: Carmen “The Beast From the East” Cordero-100
January 29, 1993 Wyndham Franklin Plaza Hotel