Franzke And LA Host First ‘Hot Stove’ Show On 94WIP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen are officially on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Related: Scott Franzke And Larry Andersen Celebrate A Decade In The Booth
The dynamic Phillies radio duo hosted their first of four Hot Stove shows on Wednesday night from 6-7pm.
Listen: Hot Stove Show With Franzke & LA
“I love what you guys are doing,” the first caller Art started off, who told a story about Harry Kalas recording a message for his rehearsal dinner.
Franzke asked Art about his thoughts on the Phillies’ offseason move.
Related: Phillies, Scott Franzke Agree To 5-Year Extension
“I’m really big in going through the farm. It’s something that will take a long time, but if you’re real fan you’re not buying a championship. You’re building one and there’s something to be said about that. We’re not the Yankees and I’m thankful for that.”
Franzke, was asked by the second caller about Aaron Nola’s health.
“Haven’t seen him pitch,” Franzke said of Nola. “Saw him a couple of weekends ago, he was in town for a number of different appearances. He says he is 100 percent healthy. He says his elbow feels great. He seems very confident he will be ready to go wants Spring Training start.”
Franzke and LA will host three more shows on 94WIP on Feb. 8th, Feb. 15th, and Feb. 22nd from 6-7pm.