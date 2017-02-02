Former High School Wrestling Coach Charged With Child Porn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a former New Jersey high school gym teacher and wrestling coach has been indicted by a grand jury on child pornography and marijuana charges.
Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced the indictment against 39-year-old Justin Bozinta, of Roselle, on Thursday.
A message left with Bozinta’s attorney was not immediately returned.
Bozinta was arrested in February 2015 after investigators say child pornography was uploaded to a social media account linked to Bozinta using a computer at the Costley Middle School in East Orange.
Investigators say that while searching his home they found a marijuana growing operation, including 40 plants. They say they also found child pornography on his computer equipment.
Bozinta was suspended by the East Orange School District and has filed papers to terminate his employment.
