Demonstrators Call For Amnesty For Inmates Involved In Deadly Delaware Prison Standoff

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — A small group of demonstrators gathered near the prison in Smyrna, Delaware, Thursday morning in support of the inmates.
They claim the inmates at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center are subjected to sub-human conditions.
Organizers called for amnesty to be granted for all of those involved in the deadly prison standoff.
Del. Gov.: ‘We Will Leave No Stone Unturned’ In Death of Prison Worker
Following a 20-hour standoff at the prison, Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran with the Department of Corrections, was found dead.
“I’m praying hard for the fallen officer’s family. This serves as a tragic reminder that members of law enforcement risk their lives every day on behalf of the people of Delaware,” said Delaware Gov. John Carney. “We will stand by the fallen officer’s family and fellow law enforcement officers during what is an extremely difficult time.”
A total of 120 inmates were inside Building C when the standoff began Wednesday morning. At this time they are all begin considered suspects.
One Comment
How sad is that..A man was killed by these prisoners while doing his job, protecting the laws of this country….
A man is dead and these idiots want amnesty? This is what happens when you let the animals run the zoo.