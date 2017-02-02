Comcast Employees March In Protest To Trump Travel Ban

by Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comcast tech employees in Philadelphia protested in solidarity with the people from countries most effected by President Trump’s recent immigration order.

On Thursday afternoon, more than a thousand tech workers marched from the Comcast Building in Center City to City Hall, in an effort to stand against what’s known as the “Muslim ban.”

Hundreds of @comcast tech workers protest in solidarity with those most affected by the " #MuslimBan " story on @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/SpIMVmbE8z — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) February 2, 2017

“Immigrants basically contribute a lot to the tech sector. What we’re doing right now is preventing people from coming in, we’re potentially taking away a lot of the talent that has been working in the U.S.,” said Bobby Wren, an immigrant and tech worker.

He says he could not just stand in silence as many of his potential colleagues are denied access to the United States.

“Without being able to be here, the U.S. would lose out on a lot of technology and people like me would also lose a lot of the opportunities that I now have, because I’m able to work in the U.S.,” said Wren.

Tech workers at Comcast offices across the country, including California and Washington D.C., also marched in solidarity to protest the immigration order.