Campbell’s Celebrates ‘Throwback Thursday’ With A Throwback Recipe

February 2, 2017 7:41 PM By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Campbell’s Soup celebrates “throwback Thursday” at Franklin Fountain in Old City, with a throwback recipe.

Culinologist and food technologist Tom Helsel was tasked with creating Campbell’s tomato soup from the original recipe from 1915.

But translating an old recipe was not so easy, since there’s no mention of modern measurements.

“Once standardization happened, it was called a ‘batch’ size that related to container sizes in the Camden plant. We no longer know what those container sizes referenced,” said Helsel.

The company partnered with Franklin Fountain where customers tasted free soup samples.

“What excites me about an event like this is thinking about the roots of American food, how food is grown, where it’s coming from,” said Eric Berley, co-founder of Franklin Fountain.

And for one day only, he created a tomato ice cream to accompany the soup.

“It’s a savory ice cream that goes well with salty foods,” Berley said.

