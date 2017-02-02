Department Chain Chairman Albert Boscov Reveals To Employees He Has Pancreatic Cancer

February 2, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Albert Boscov, Pancreatic Cancer

READING, Pa. (AP) — Department chain chairman Albert Boscov says he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a letter Wednesday to employees of Boscov’s Department Stores, 87-year-old Boscov said “I have pancreatic cancer and there is no cure. I don’t have a lot of time.”

His nephew, Jim Boscov, CEO and company vice chairman, said the chain would continue to operate as usual — and he said his uncle was still at work Wednesday morning, reviewing proposed advertisement layouts and copy.

Albert Boscov expressed confidence in the company’s leadership. He said other retailers have had losses and store closures, but Boscov’s last month announced plans to open two new stores.

He said he wanted this year to be “our best possible year” and wished his co-workers good luck, saying “I love you all.”

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia