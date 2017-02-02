4 People Accused Of Sex Trafficking Minors In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people are accused of sex trafficking minors in Philadelphia.
Acting United States Attorney Louis Lappen announced in a statement Thursday that 26-year-old Collin Cowell, 38-year-old Rocio Ramos, 20-year-old Idalis Mendez and 23-year-old Robert Broaddus were charged with sex trafficking three minors.
Cowell was also charged with distributing child pornography, while Mendez was further charged with production of child pornography and distributing child pornography.
The FBI investigated the sex trafficking case.
The four suspects face life in prison if convicted.