NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

4 People Accused Of Sex Trafficking Minors In Philadelphia

February 2, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: FBI, Sex Trafficking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people are accused of sex trafficking minors in Philadelphia.

Acting United States Attorney Louis Lappen announced in a statement Thursday that 26-year-old Collin Cowell, 38-year-old Rocio Ramos, 20-year-old Idalis Mendez and 23-year-old Robert Broaddus were charged with sex trafficking three minors.

Cowell was also charged with distributing child pornography, while Mendez was further charged with production of child pornography and distributing child pornography.

The FBI investigated the sex trafficking case.

The four suspects face life in prison if convicted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia