3 On Your Side: Selfie Sticks Getting Some Serious Competition

by Jim Donovan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the selfie craze continues to grow, selfie sticks are now getting some serious competition!

Mini drones are moving in.

3 On Your Side’s Jim Donovan shows you the latest trend in capturing perfect pictures from any angle.

Photographer Eric Scire is always looking for the perfect shot, even when taking pictures for fun.

This small drone helps take his selfie’s to a new level.

“It’s no longer just right in the face. You get to see the whole scene,” said Scire.

A number of so-called “pocket drones” are already on the market with tech companies promising even more models this year.

Among them are the Hover Camera and Zerotech’s Dobby Drone.

Eric uses his smart phone to fly the “Yuneec Breeze,” which can be set to fly automatically around a specific area while taking pictures or videos.

“They’ll use the GPS signal from your phone to track your movements,” explains C-NET Senior Editor Josh Goldman.

He says pocket drones that weigh less than a half pound *don’t* have to be registered with the FAA like larger drones do.

They range in price from $200 up to $1000.

“Those lower-end models aren’t going to do the high-end, really fast tracking of you, but the more you spend the better those algorithms inside get,” said Goldman.

Selfie fans think drones will help bring fresh focus to the perfect photo-op.