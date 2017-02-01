Zeoli Show Log 02.01.17

3pm- President Trump announced that Neil Gorsuch, of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, will be his nominee for the Supreme Court.
3:05pm- Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced they will not support Betsy DeVos’ nomination to be Education Secretary.
3:10pm- Sen. Ted Cruz praises Trump’s Supreme Court pick. He referred to Judge Gorsuch as a “home run.”
3:15pm- General Michael Flynn has put Iran “on notice” after the nation conducted a ballistics missile test that is believed to be against the JCPOA agreement.
3:20pm- Rex Tillerson has been confirmed as Secretary of State. The vote was 56 to 43.
3:25pm- Dem. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virgina says his party should give Gorsuch a chance.
3:30pm- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joins the show to discuss Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch.
4pm- Senate Republicans suspend committee rules allowing them to bypass Democrat boycotts and further the advancement of the approval process for Trump’s cabinet nominees.
4:20pm- Former senior White House aide and deputy secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services, Dr. Tevi Troy calls to discuss his book “Shall We Wake the President?”
4:45pm- Nancy Pelosi was part of a CNN Town Hall last night. She referred to Judge Gorsuch as a “very hostile appointment.”
5pm- Former Secretary of the Senate Kelly Johnston joins the show discuss Trump’s SCOTUS pick and whether or not the Senate will enact the nuclear option to force through Gorsuch’s approval.
5:40pm- Illinois Dem Sen. Dick Durbin can’t remember that he voted to confirm Gorsuch in 2006.