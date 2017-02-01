NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 02.01.17

February 1, 2017 6:00 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Betsy DeVos, Dr. Tevi Troy, Gen. Michael Flynn, Iran, Kelly Johnston, Neil Gorsuch, President Trump, Rex Tillerson, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Ted Cruz

3pm- President Trump announced that Neil Gorsuch, of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, will be his nominee for the Supreme Court.

3:05pm- Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced they will not support Betsy DeVos’ nomination to be Education Secretary.

3:10pm- Sen. Ted Cruz praises Trump’s Supreme Court pick. He referred to Judge Gorsuch as a “home run.”

3:15pm- General Michael Flynn has put Iran “on notice” after the nation conducted a ballistics missile test that is believed to be against the JCPOA agreement. 

3:20pm- Rex Tillerson has been confirmed as Secretary of State. The vote was 56 to 43.

3:25pm- Dem. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virgina says his party should give Gorsuch a chance. 

3:30pm- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joins the show to discuss Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch.

4pm- Senate Republicans suspend committee rules allowing them to bypass Democrat boycotts and further the advancement of the approval process for Trump’s cabinet nominees. 

4:20pm- Former senior White House aide and deputy secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services, Dr. Tevi Troy calls to discuss his book “Shall We Wake the President?”

4:45pm- Nancy Pelosi was part of a CNN Town Hall last night. She referred to Judge Gorsuch as a “very hostile appointment.” 

5pm- Former Secretary of the Senate Kelly Johnston joins the show discuss Trump’s SCOTUS pick and whether or not the Senate will enact the nuclear option to force through Gorsuch’s approval. 

5:40pm- Illinois Dem Sen. Dick Durbin can’t remember that he voted to confirm Gorsuch in 2006.

