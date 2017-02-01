Weather: February Brings Chilly Temperatures, But Warm Up Is In Sight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temperatures will be steadily dropping during the first days of February as the winds of change from the northwest blow in. It’s chilly on Wednesday night, but will be getting worse by the day, with the coldest air expected on Friday and Saturday.

Now, we’re not talking about frigid arctic air like we haven’t felt this winter – temperatures will be in the 30’s for highs, so roughly 5-7 degrees below average. We’ve certainly felt worse. But in the wake of a relatively mild spell to finish out January, it definitely will feel like a return right back to winter.

No word on whether that has any bearing on Punxsutawney Phil, who will emerge tomorrow to tell the world whether we are in for six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Sky conditions in western Pennsylvania on Thursday morning should be clear, meaning the large marmot has a good chance of seeing a shadow – hence, six more weeks of winter. But it’s been a pretty tame winter thus far, so I think we could handle six more weeks of this.

As far as snow is concerned, we do have the chance to see a few scattered snow showers and flurries late Sunday, but as of now this system looks to stay weak and produce little or no accumulation.