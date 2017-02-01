Trump Wants Senate Republicans To ‘Go Nuclear’ If Democrats Block Supreme Court Nomination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Judge Neil Gorsuch has six weeks to prepare for his confirmation hearing to become the next Supreme Court justice.

On Wednesday, Gorsuch started the process of meeting the lawmakers who will decide his fate.

“This is a first opportunity to meet with Judge Gorsuch. I think the president made an outstanding appointment,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Republicans are praising Gorsuch’s qualifications, but he will also face Democrats who are still angry with Republicans for blocking President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.

Gorsuch’s critics say he’s too conservative.

“I do believe he’s outside the mainstream of traditional American jurisprudence and I think the Democrats should do everything they can in order to block his nomination from being successful,” said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

Under Senate rules, it takes 60 votes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee, but there is always the so-called “nuclear option,” which changes those rules to a simple majority.

President Donald Trump is urging McConnell to do that if Democrats hold up Gorsuch’s nomination.

“If we end up with that gridlock I would say, if you can, Mitch, go nuclear,” said Trump.

Democrats say the filibuster rule is in place for a reason.

“On a subject as important as the Supreme Court nomination, bipartisan support should be a prerequisite,” said Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. “It should be essential. That’s what 60 votes does.”

If Republicans do change the rules, then the 60-vote threshold won’t be available to them the next time they’re the minority party.

Gorsuch says the first call he made after Trump announced his decision was to Garland, out of respect.