Franklin Fountain Tasting To Offer Tomato Soup…And Tomato Ice Cream

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Campbell’s Soup is going back in time and they want to take you with them. The company has recreated its 1915 original recipe for Beefsteak Tomato Soup.
The recipe is 102-years-old and fans of the company will have an opportunity to sample the “new,” recipe for free.
On Thursday, free samples of the soup will be offered at Franklin Fountain. Campbell’s says the recipe was recently found in their archive and to stick to form with the original, beefsteak tomatoes were used for the recipe, sourced from South Jersey farmers. The company says the balance of sweet and tart flavors makes this recipe “as good as it was 100 years ago.”
If you need some dessert, that will be available as well. The ice-cream connoisseurs at Franklin Fountain have developed a Tomato Bisque ice cream to serve during the event. The company warns that the event is purely first come, first serve.
The sampling event will run from 12:00 p.m., to 2:00 p.m., at Franklin Fountain at 116 Market Street.
This could be one interesting way to celebrate Throwback Thursday.
