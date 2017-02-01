Survey: Consumers Expected To Spend $18.2 Billion This Valentine’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many consumers plan on spending a pretty penny this Valentine’s Day.
According to the National Retailer Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, U.S. consumers are expected to spend an average $136.57, which is actually down from last year’s record high of $146.84.
Analysts say total spending is expected to reach $18.2 billion, down from $19.7 billion last year, which was also a record.
“Valentine’s Day continues to be a popular gift-giving occasion even if consumers are being more frugal this year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.
This year’s survey found consumers plan to spend an average $85.21 on their significant other, $26.59 on family members, $6.56 on children’s classmates and teachers, $6.51 on friends, $4.27 on coworkers, and $4.44 on pets. Good for Fido.
Analysts say consumers plan to spend $4.3 billion on jewelry (given by 19 percent of shoppers), $3.8 billion on an evening out (37 percent), $2 billion on flowers (35 percent), $1.9 billion on clothing (19 percent), $1.7 billion on candy (50 percent), $1.4 billion on gift cards/gift certificates (16 percent) and $1 billion on greeting cards (47 percent).
They say another popular gift this year is the “gift of experience” such as concert tickets or going to a sporting event. The survey found while 40 percent of consumers want an experience gift, only 24 percent plan on giving one.