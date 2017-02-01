⚠️ TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Ramp from I-95 SB to I-476 NB CLOSED due to an overturned tractor trailer

Report: Suns, Kings Have Discussed DeMarcus Cousins Trade

February 1, 2017 9:17 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Kings and Suns have discussed a trade for star center DeMarcus Cousins, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

76ers fans are, of course, keeping one eye on the Kings.

Thanks to ex-general manager Sam Hinkie, the Sixers own an unprotected pick swap from the Kings in the 2017 NBA draft and with Sacramento just 0.5 games ahead of Philly, the swap has a relatively high chance of coming into play.

A trade of Cousins — who is averaging a ridiculous 28.2 points (4th), 10.5 rebounds (12th), and 1.4 blocks (18th) per game — would increase the Kings’ chances of being worse than the Sixers and igniting the pick swap.

Gambadoro reports to acquire the 26-year-old all-star center, the Suns could give up forward T.J. Warren, center Alex Len, their first-round pick this year, and possible more.

In the Sixers’ 122-119 win over the Kings on Monday, Cousins scored a game-high 46 points in 32 minutes, to go along with 15 rebounds and five assists before fouling out late in the game.

