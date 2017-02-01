BREAKING: 4 Hostages Being Held At Delaware Maximum Security Prison

Students Tackle Humanity’s Problems, Receiving Inspiration From Questlove

February 1, 2017 6:35 PM By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under: Vittoria Woodill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington D.C., and on Wednesday, they partnered with the School District of Philadelphia to challenge more than 20 groups of High School students gathered at the Ballroom at the Ben.

Their Aspen Challenge dares to dive into the minds of these students, looking for them to design solutions to some of the most critical and complex issues facing humanity.

Brotherly Love: Barber Takes Craft To The Streets For Homeless

Before they were challenged, enter surprise guest, Questlove. The drummer, DJ, producer, culinary entrepreneur, designer, New York Times Best Selling Author and member of The Roots gave the students a little advice to find their greatest potential.

“I encourage going out of your comfort zone,” Questlove said. He then offered a final tool to help their minds think freely. One he depends on himself: Meditation.

More from Vittoria Woodill
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City
Mary Tyler Moore Through The Years

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia