Students Tackle Humanity’s Problems, Receiving Inspiration From Questlove

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington D.C., and on Wednesday, they partnered with the School District of Philadelphia to challenge more than 20 groups of High School students gathered at the Ballroom at the Ben.
Their Aspen Challenge dares to dive into the minds of these students, looking for them to design solutions to some of the most critical and complex issues facing humanity.
Brotherly Love: Barber Takes Craft To The Streets For Homeless
Before they were challenged, enter surprise guest, Questlove. The drummer, DJ, producer, culinary entrepreneur, designer, New York Times Best Selling Author and member of The Roots gave the students a little advice to find their greatest potential.
“I encourage going out of your comfort zone,” Questlove said. He then offered a final tool to help their minds think freely. One he depends on himself: Meditation.