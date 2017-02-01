Steve Mason’s All Black Stadium Series Game Gear
February 1, 2017 11:43 AM
By Andrew Porter
Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will take on the Penguins at Heinz Field as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series on February 25th.
The Flyers will be wearing all black jerseys and Steve Mason will be wearing these all black pads.
And you can expect him to wear this all black glove as well.
