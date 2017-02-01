NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Steve Mason’s All Black Stadium Series Game Gear

February 1, 2017 11:43 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will take on the Penguins at Heinz Field as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series on February 25th.

The Flyers will be wearing all black jerseys and Steve Mason will be wearing these all black pads.

And you can expect him to wear this all black glove as well.

Every glove meticulously constructed by hand. #B⭐ #brians #subzero3 #customgoalcompany #canadianmade #efoam

A photo posted by Brian's Custom Sports (@goaliesonly) on

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia