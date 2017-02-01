Retired Auxiliary Bishop From Philly Archdiocese Laid To Rest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A retired auxiliary bishop from the Philadelphia Archdiocese was laid to rest Wednesday following a funeral Mass in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
Archbishop Charles Chaput was joined by his predecessor, Cardinal Justin Rigali, for the celebration of the Mass for Bishop Martin Lohmuller, who died last week at the age of 97.
Lohmuller was responsible for establishment of the archdiocesan pastoral center in Center City and supervised events surrounding the visit of Pope John Paul II to Philadelphia in 1979.
For the past few years, he had been living in quiet retirement at Saint Cyril of Jerusalem Parish in Jamison, Bucks County.
His long-time aide, Msgr. Robert Powell, spoke of his mentor.
“As the years went on, I began to see where he got his strength and determination. It was from his prayer and his daily Mass,” Powell said. “He loved God. Nothing was too much if he thought God wanted him to do it.”
Archbishop Chaput offered his shepherd’s farewell.
“May God give him the gift of eternal rest,” Chaput said. “And, may God console all of those who love him with the deepest kind of consolation and peace.”