2 Students Arrested After Police Say They Found Weapon At Upper Darby High School

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Upper Darby are investigating after they say a weapon was found on school property on Wednesday morning.
According to the Upper Darby Police Department, the discovery was made on the Upper Darby High School grounds.
Police say two students were arrested and “found to be in possession of a firearm.”
“Everyone at the UDHS is safe and there was never a direct threat to any student on the grounds,” said police.
Investigators say they received information about the possible weapon and acted quickly with the help from school officials and students.
“We would like to thank the UDHS for their efforts and for constantly working with police to insure the safety of all students. There are also a number of students that came forward with information and we thank them for their courage,” said police in a statement.
Further details surrounding this incident remain under investigation.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
One Comment
Crazy. I just got a call from the Superintendent (pre-recorded, I’m not special). Apparently a kid tipped off the staff that another student was coming to school with a weapon. They met him on his way in, brought him to their security office and confiscated a loaded weapon and marijuana.
It sounds like it was handled very well, they may have diverted a nightmare!