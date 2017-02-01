⚠️ TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Ramp from I-95 SB to I-476 NB CLOSED due to an overturned tractor trailer

Police Charge 6 Women In Prostitution Sting 

February 1, 2017 4:34 AM
Filed Under: New Jersey

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Police have charged six women after raiding several northern New Jersey massage parlors.

Bloomfield police announced they raided four massage parlors in Bloomfield after an undercover investigation. Police say the spas all advertised on Facebook and Backpage.com.

The women have been charged with solicitation of prostitution, operating without a license and misrepresenting themselves as licensed massage therapists.

All six of the women have been released. They have pending court dates.

