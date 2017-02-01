Philly Police Rescue Woman After Abduction In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Philadelphia police arrested one man and are looking for several others involved in an abduction in Port Richmond Tuesday night.

Undercover officers received a tip just after 8 p.m. that a woman was going to be abducted as she left work on the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond.

Plainclothes officers went to the business and saw two men forcing the 25-year-old woman into the back of her own car.

Officers chased the car for four blocks until the driver lost control on the 2600 block of Emery Street. The two men ran out and officers were able to arrest one of them.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the woman was definitely targeted.

“When they grabbed this female, they obviously knew who she was because they threatened her, saying they had her children,” he said. “The reason she was targeted is because she may be related to or know people that were involved in other serious crimes in the area, that’s the initial information that we’re getting.”

Small said this group may also be responsible for several home invasions.

Police are still looking for three to four people, including a woman, who were inside a red Jeep believed to be involved in the abduction. Officers did recover the jeep, but no one was inside.

The woman was not injured in the incident.