New Health Care Company HQ Means 500+ Jobs In South Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, NJ (CBS) — A national player on the home health care front is setting up its national headquarters in South Jersey.

Bayada is taking over a two-building office complex along Haddonfield Road in Pennsauken. With the help of $18-million in New Jersey tax credits, plans are to consolidate six regional offices into the new facility and add a national nurses training center. More than 500 jobs are involved in the project, according to Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno.

“Yes, the company stays. Yes, the company gets tax credits over time. But the taxpayers win $86-million over time,” Guadagno told KYW Newsradio. “That’s the benefit we get from the Grow New Jersey program.”

While the renovation and transition will take five years to complete, many of those affected by the consolidation could move here by summer.

Bayada founder Mark Baiada (sic) says they’re in this for the long haul.

“We’re converting Bayada into a non-profit so we can be here in a hundred years serving the community,” he said. “We’re not going to be here, flip the building, move out. We’re here for the long time.”

Bayada is the nation’s third largest home health care provider and is looking to expand in this country and around the world.