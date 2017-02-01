Judicial Crisis Network’s Carrie Severino On Neil Gorsuch: ‘He’s The Perfect, Perfect Choice’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Carrie Severino, from the Judicial Crisis Network, praised Donald Trump’s selection of 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court and told Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he will champion the Constitution from the bench.

“I think there is no question he is going to be confirmed and I can’t imagine a better person to step into Justice Scalia’s shoes. Big shoes to fill, but he is so talented. He’s got such a great record of commitment to the Constitution. He’s the perfect, perfect choice.”

Severino does not anticipate Gorsuch will have any serious trouble clearing hurdles during the Senate confirmation process.

“We’ll have well over the necessary votes. I hope we’ll have people coming to their senses. Those 2018 Senators, it’s hard to look at Neil Gorsuch, someone who has gone on and on about the importance of the Constitution, the importance of putting your political beliefs aside and looking at the law and has a record of doing that.”

She cautioned Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey against voicing too much opposition to Gorsuch because she thinks it would make his re-election chances less secure.

“I think he should be embarrassed if he votes against this guy for the up and down vote too and I hope voters will pay attention to what he’s doing there as well because to say that this man is not someone who is so utterly qualified, so perfect for the Supreme Court is, really, just an act of partisan mean spiritedness. It would be even more bizarre to say, no, we shouldn’t even vote on anyone for the next four to eight years, which is essentially, what Chuck Schumer has been proposing. That’s nuts. I mean, hello. There was an election here. You don’t get to just block this seat until you get a President of your party.”