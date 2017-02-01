Josh Hart Named 2017 Julius Erving Award Finalist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winning an award named after Dr. J would be pretty special, especially for a kid playing college basketball in Philadelphia.
Villanova’s Josh Hart has that chance.
Hart, 21, was named one of the 10 finalists for the 2017 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.
The original list of 20 candidates for the top small forward in Division 1 men’s college basketball has been narrowed to 10 finalists. The winner of the third annual award will be presented at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, April 7th.
The 6-6, 215-pound senior guard is averaging 18.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 32.9 minutes per game for the No. 4 ranked and defending champion 20-2 Wildcats.