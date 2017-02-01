Jon Dorenbos Hosting Magic Show In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Tickets are now on sale for one of Ocean City’s most anticipated events of the season: the Jon Dorenbos Magic Show.
The Philadelphia Eagles long-snapper will share his mind-blowing magic talents for one night only on Saturday, May 13, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Dorenbos was featured on the television competition show “America’s Got Talent” this year, where he place third after many rounds of elimination.
The Eagles star says magic saved his life.
When he was 12 years old, his father murdered his mother. He openly shares this childhood tragedy with audiences in an inspirational show about rising through adversity, setting goals no matter how high, and planning the necessary steps to achieve those goals.
Ocean City officials say Dorenbos will also be on hand when the city’s hermit-crab mascot, Martin Z. Mollusk, seeks his shadow and predicts an early summer.
Tickets for the magic show are $30 to $40 and available at ocnj.us/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111, or in-person at the City Hall Welcome Center or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway.