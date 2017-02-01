Investigation Into Philly Officer’s Controversial Tattoos Prompts Possible Policy Change

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia police officer whose controversial tattoos made the rounds on social media this summer has been cleared by Internal Affairs. The investigation has prompted a possible policy change coming to the department.

After a full Internal Affairs investigation, Philadelphia Police Department officials say the officer seen with some Nazi-like style tattoos did not violate any policy.

There’s currently no rule about tattoos in the department, but Mayor Jim Kenney says they’re working on it.

“We are going to sit with the FOP and top administrators in the department and come up with something that is workable,” the mayor said.

A picture of the officer’s tattoos first surfaced on social media, prompting the investigation.

One of the images was a Nazi-style eagle with the word ‘Fatherland’ written above, and the other was of a German military-style iron cross. Police say there was no wrong-doing.

“There are other departments throughout the country who have policies,” Kenney said. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but we will try to work it out.”