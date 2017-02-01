Inmates Calls During Delaware Prison Hostage Situation Reference Education, Rehabilitation, President Trump

SMYRNA, De. (CBS) — A hostage situation unfolded Wednesday at the James T. Vaughn Correction Center in Smyrna, Delaware. According to officials, four correctional employees were taken hostage and two were eventually released.
As of the latest updates from officials on Wednesday, two remain held by inmates inside the prison.
Inmates Holding Correctional Employees Hostage At Delaware Maximum Security Prison
Those inmates made contact with the outside world and they were patched through to the News Journal. An excerpt of one of the calls was provided to Eyewitness News.
In the audio, a man is heard citing President Donald Trump while explaining the reasoning for the situation. “Donald Trump, everything that he did, all the things that he’s doing now…We know that the institution’s gonna change for the worse.”
The calls also mentioned the need for education and rehabilitation. That call and others were turned over to police.