‘Filming In Philly Is Amazing’: Kevin Hart Doing His Part To Show Off His Hometown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could the Philly film industry be seeing a revival? A Hollywood star is doing his part in putting the positive spotlight on the City of Brotherly Love.
Filming has begun in Philadelphia for The Untouchables. Philly native Kevin Hart is one of the stars.
KYW Newsradio caught up with entertainer Wednesday on a break from filming an interior scene near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
McDevitt: “Filming in Philly, it’s awesome right?”
“It’s not only awesome, it’s amazing. This is my hometown, so to be able to come and do a movie in my city is definitely a big deal,” Hart said. “I think I do a good job at representing my city to the fullest, and whenever I can, putting Philadelphia on my back and making people understand that the City of Brotherly Love is exactly what we say it is, so this is a good thing for me.”
Hart spent part of his off time lifting weights in a trailer, as well as signing autographs for fans.
Some workers on the production told Newsradio that it’s great to see a major motion picture back in town giving the local economy a welcomed boost.