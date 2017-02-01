Study: Average Cost Of Being Eagles Fan 11th Highest In NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not easy being a Philadelphia Eagles fan — mentally nor financially.

Being a fan of only 10 other NFL teams will cost you more than being a fan of the Eagles, according to a new study done by totallymoney.com.

To be an Eagles fan for a season costs an average of $2,523.04. Overall, it costs an average of $2,364.27 to be an NFL fan.

The per-game breakdown, according to totallymoney.com, is as follows: Shirt ($100), Ticket ($98.69), parking ($35), cap ($20), beer ($8.50), hot dog ($5), program ($5), and soft drink ($4.50).

Of course, you can support the Eagles without going to every (or any) game and certainly without buying things like team merchandise, beer, or a program. However, totallymoney.com is pinning these items against other teams across the league to determine fan expenses.

The Cowboys have the highest average cost to be a fan at $3.439.19. The Jaguars are the cheapest at $1,776.75, as a ticket will run you just $61.36 compared to $110.20 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

If you think $35 per game to park at the Linc is a lot, the Cowboys and Falcons charge $75 per game for parking.

In case you were wondering, the most expensive beer is at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, where they charge $10. Conversely, a number of teams charge just $5 for a beer.

You can check out the full study here.