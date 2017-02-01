NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dom Show Notes 2.1.17

February 1, 2017 11:54 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

9:20-Congresswoman Pelosi confronted by a mother of a son killed by an illegal immigrant.

9:35-Steve Bannon named to Trump’s Security Council. 

10:00-President of National Abortion Federation, Vicki Saporta, joined discussing their disagreement with the appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch.

10:30-Former Senator, Rick Santorum, joined discussing Judge Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

11:00-Joshua Wolson from The Federalist Society, joined discussing the appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch.

11:35-President Trump wanting to get drug prices down and streamlining the approval process.

