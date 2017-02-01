Dom Show Notes 2.1.17

9:00-President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.
9:20-Congresswoman Pelosi confronted by a mother of a son killed by an illegal immigrant.
9:35-Steve Bannon named to Trump’s Security Council.
10:00-President of National Abortion Federation, Vicki Saporta, joined discussing their disagreement with the appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch.
10:30-Former Senator, Rick Santorum, joined discussing Judge Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court.
11:00-Joshua Wolson from The Federalist Society, joined discussing the appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch.
11:35-President Trump wanting to get drug prices down and streamlining the approval process.