Missing Woman’s Body Found In Trunk Of Car In Newark

February 1, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Diana Boggio, Newark Police Department

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing over the weekend has been found in the trunk of her car that was parked on a Newark street.

Essex County prosecutors say 41-year-old Diana Boggio was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday. But they say there’s no indication that the Belleville resident was killed in Newark and it wasn’t clear how long the body had been in the vehicle that was parked on Verona Avenue.

Authorities declined further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Boggio had been reported missing on Saturday.

