Pat Gallen Mentors N.J. 8th Grader Who Dreams of Being Sports Broadcaster

By Pat Gallen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Where will you be in 15 years?

We all try to imagine what our future holds, but at Delsea Regional Middle School, students took part in a project that projects their future.

It was put together to “have the kids look out 15 years, and into the real world,” says 8th grade teacher Kathy Assini. “Who are you and how have you changed the world?”

What will Jaden McSeed be up to? Well, the 8th grader wants to be a sports broadcaster and he reached out to me to become his mentor for the project.

Why did he reach out?

“I like watching the news, I’ve seen you on the news before. And that had an effect,” says the 14 year-old 8th grader.

As part of the project, Jaden and his classmates were tasked with mapping out everything – their future university, their finances, even their family life. All as a way to show them what the world looks like.

“The 2031 project was basically about us looking ahead to what we want to do for a career. And I think I learned more about, not only about what I want to do, but about money and finances.”

Part of Jaden’s future includes giving back by starting a foundation for his sister, Brielle, who has 5-P-minus, a rare genetic disorder. But in front of the camera, Jaden wants to interview some of the biggest names in sports.

Mrs. Assini says in 2031, she looks forward to seeing what Jaden has to offer.

“The fact that he’s so open to every experience, the way he engulfed this project. I see him doing that through life.”