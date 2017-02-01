BREAKING: Authorities Respond To Hostage Situation At Delaware Prison

Authorities Respond To Hostage Situation At Delaware Prison

February 1, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: James T. Vaughn Correctional Center

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware prison is on lockdown as officials are responding to a hostage situation.

Delaware’s Department of Corrections says in a statement that their response teams and the Delaware State Police have responded to a hostage situation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

The statement did not say who has been taken hostage or how many hostages there are.

The Kent County Fire Department was called to the correctional center around 11:30 a.m. after an alarm was sounded.

“Prison is on lockdown, all prison in the state are on lockdown, as per protocol,” said Jayme Gravell, public information’s officer for the Department of Corrections.

According to the department’s website, the all-male facility is the state’s largest prison, housing around 2,500 inmates.

Citizens’ Hose fire crews have arrived on the scene and are staged outside of the prison.

This story will be updated.

